MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) Given a €202.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) has been given a €202.00 ($237.65) price target by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €171.00 ($201.18) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €203.00 ($238.82) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €178.33 ($209.80).

Shares of MTX stock opened at €198.30 ($233.29) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €204.01 and its 200 day moving average is €178.39. MTU Aero Engines AG has a 12 month low of €97.76 ($115.01) and a 12 month high of €282.30 ($332.12).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

