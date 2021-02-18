Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Truist

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) was upgraded by Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $28.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Truist’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MPLX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mplx from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James raised Mplx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Mplx from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Mplx in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mplx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.64.

Shares of MPLX opened at $25.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 2.01. Mplx has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $25.29.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 26.09%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mplx will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleark Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mplx by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 258,944 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after buying an additional 86,720 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mplx by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,643,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $208,782,000 after buying an additional 3,440,850 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mplx by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 146,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 56,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

