Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Shares Gap Up to $1.78

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.78, but opened at $2.09. Motus GI shares last traded at $2.09, with a volume of 88,838 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on MOTS. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Motus GI from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motus GI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Motus GI from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $65.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.06.

In other Motus GI news, insider Larry N. Feinberg sold 59,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $112,318.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total transaction of $814,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 19,000 shares of company stock worth $18,540 and have sold 934,763 shares worth $1,512,485. Corporate insiders own 18.14% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Motus GI stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) by 4,369.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 504,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 493,588 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.57% of Motus GI worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 38.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

