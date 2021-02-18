Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is a remanufacturer, manufacturer and distributor of automotive aftermarket parts — including alternators, starters, wheel bearing and hub assemblies, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters and turbochargers utilized in imported and domestic passenger vehicles, light trucks and heavy-duty applications. In addition, the company designs and manufactures test equipment for performance, endurance and production testing of alternators, starters, electric motors, inverters and belt starter generators for both the OE and aftermarket. Motorcar Parts of America’s products are sold to automotive retail outlets and the professional repair market throughout the United States and Canada, with facilities located in California, Mexico, Malaysia and China, and administrative offices located in California, Tennessee, Mexico, Singapore, Malaysia and Canada. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is headquartered in Torrance, CA. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Motorcar Parts of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Motorcar Parts of America stock opened at $20.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.88. Motorcar Parts of America has a twelve month low of $10.43 and a twelve month high of $26.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $397.89 million, a PE ratio of 139.20 and a beta of 1.86.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.15). Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 0.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Motorcar Parts of America news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 2,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $45,395.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPAA. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913,993 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,782,000 after purchasing an additional 87,875 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 343.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,012 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $748,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,617 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

