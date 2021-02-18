Motco Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Motco lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $375.08 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $179.45 and a 52-week high of $382.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $361.20 and a 200-day moving average of $330.67.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

