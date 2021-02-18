Motco Has $62,000 Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Motco grew its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 1,111.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Yum China were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

YUMC opened at $64.18 on Thursday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.02. The company has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.77%.

Several research firms recently commented on YUMC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Yum China has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.14.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

