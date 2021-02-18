Motco Has $50,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Motco cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,607,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,353,000 after buying an additional 535,573 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,320,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,638,000 after buying an additional 43,422 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,237,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,245,000 after buying an additional 23,424 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,326,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,727,000 after buying an additional 46,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,257,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,711,000 after buying an additional 31,478 shares in the last quarter.

VO stock opened at $222.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $213.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.43. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $110.05 and a one year high of $224.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

