Motco Grows Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Motco lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 1,811.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $946,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 335.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 1,508.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 565.7% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $10,153,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. MKM Partners raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. William Blair started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.57.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $181.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.51. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.77 and a twelve month high of $187.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. Equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.17%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

