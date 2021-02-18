Motco Buys Shares of 672 FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Motco bought a new stake in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCFS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FirstCash in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash during the third quarter worth $65,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 12.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash during the third quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash during the third quarter worth $264,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FCFS opened at $62.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.01. FirstCash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.15 and a 1 year high of $86.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.70.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $392.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. FirstCash’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that FirstCash, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

