Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) (LON:MAB1) Shares Gap Down to $992.50

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) (LON:MAB1) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 992.50 ($12.97), but opened at GBX 962 ($12.57). Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) shares last traded at GBX 958 ($12.52), with a volume of 14,166 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 885.55 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 763.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £492.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14.

In other Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) news, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 758 ($9.90) per share, with a total value of £1,599.38 ($2,089.60). Also, insider Lucy Tilley purchased 36 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 795 ($10.39) per share, with a total value of £286.20 ($373.92). Insiders have purchased a total of 709 shares of company stock valued at $594,702 over the last ninety days.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

