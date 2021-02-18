Morguard North American (TSE:MRG) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Morguard North American (TSE:MRG) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.
Morguard North American has a 12-month low of C$13.17 and a 12-month high of C$16.21.
Morguard North American Company Profile
