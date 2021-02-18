Monument Circle Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on February 23rd (OTCMKTS:MONCU)

Monument Circle Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:MONCU) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, February 23rd. Monument Circle Acquisition had issued 21,800,000 shares in its IPO on January 14th. The total size of the offering was $218,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

MONCU opened at $10.40 on Thursday. Monument Circle Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Get Monument Circle Acquisition alerts:

About Monument Circle Acquisition

There is no company description available for Monument Circle Acquisition Corp.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Monument Circle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monument Circle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.