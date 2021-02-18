Monetta Financial Services Inc. Takes $1.30 Million Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Monetta Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000. Penn National Gaming comprises about 1.0% of Monetta Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the third quarter valued at about $56,572,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 27.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,488,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,187,000 after purchasing an additional 316,589 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 46.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 864,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,878,000 after purchasing an additional 273,059 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the third quarter worth about $17,530,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter worth about $19,483,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Penn National Gaming stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.36. 90,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,622,937. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.05. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $129.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total value of $1,249,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,344 shares in the company, valued at $4,792,233.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christine Labombard sold 6,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $612,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,366,716 shares of company stock worth $398,640,017 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

PENN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $86.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.53.

Penn National Gaming Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.