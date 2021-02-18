Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Trading Up 19.6%

Shares of Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) were up 19.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.46 and last traded at $10.99. Approximately 7,596,751 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 191% from the average daily volume of 2,610,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.19.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MOGO shares. Eight Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Mogo in a research report on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Mogo in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Mogo from $4.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Mogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mogo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.96.

The stock has a market cap of $357.10 million, a PE ratio of -23.89 and a beta of 2.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.29 and a 200 day moving average of $2.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOGO. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Mogo by 205.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 574,131 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mogo during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mogo in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Mogo in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a free MogoAccount and provides access to various products, including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card, digital mortgage experience, the MogoCrypto account, a product within MogoWealth that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, and access to smart consumer credit products through.

