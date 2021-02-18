Mizuho Boosts Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $305.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $270.00 to $305.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Piper Sandler lowered Okta from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Okta from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Okta from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Okta from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $248.05.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $284.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $264.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.20. Okta has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $294.00. The firm has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The company had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Okta will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $245,330.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,168.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.21, for a total value of $11,910,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,786 shares in the company, valued at $19,005,823.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 246,650 shares of company stock worth $61,793,057. Company insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter worth $520,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter worth $1,692,000. Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

