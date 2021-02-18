Mitchell Capital Management Co. Has $316,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 85.6% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 13,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 51,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 9,530 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

IJR stock opened at $105.82 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $107.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.76.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.