Mitchell Capital Management Co. Boosts Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DEO opened at $169.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $100.52 and a 1 year high of $170.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.02.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $1.5348 dividend. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.45%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

