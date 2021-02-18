Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) SVP Sells $21,500.00 in Stock

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) SVP Douglas J. Tucker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $21,500.00.

NASDAQ:MSBI opened at $21.70 on Thursday. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $27.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.55 and a 200 day moving average of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 6.36%. As a group, analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSBI. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Midland States Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Midland States Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 510.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSBI. Stephens raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, and Other segments.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.