Mid Wynd International Investment Trust (LON:MWY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $764.00

Shares of Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (LON:MWY) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 764 ($9.98) and last traded at GBX 749.50 ($9.79), with a volume of 114012 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 742 ($9.69).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 734.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 684.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of £369.98 million and a PE ratio of 5.79.

About Mid Wynd International Investment Trust (LON:MWY)

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust PLC is an investment trust company. The Company objective of the Company is to achieve capital and income growth by investing on a worldwide basis. The Company will not invest more than 15% of its gross assets in the United Kingdom-listed investment companies. The Company’s portfolio includes its investments in various sectors, such as emerging market consumer, online services (formerly mobile data and e-commerce), healthcare costs, low carbon world (formerly infrastructure and environment), retiree spending power, tourism, media content, scientific equipment, frontier investments and distribution.

