Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Increased by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,554,894 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 276,739 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.5% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $567,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $2,245,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 332,876 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $74,038,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $244.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $246.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.12.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

