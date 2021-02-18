Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Research Coverage Started at Daiwa Capital Markets

Analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Daiwa Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 62.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MU. Argus increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Longbow Research increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.61.

NASDAQ MU opened at $86.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.30. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $707,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,722 shares in the company, valued at $9,810,419.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 12,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $808,990.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,722 shares in the company, valued at $9,666,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,516 shares of company stock worth $8,777,762. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MU. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at $245,225,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 35.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,026,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $846,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699,280 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,674,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057,189 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $557,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,179 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 652.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,355,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $252,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909,100 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

