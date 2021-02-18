MIB Coin (MIB) Price Tops $0.0029 on Major Exchanges

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. MIB Coin has a market capitalization of $354,302.78 and approximately $7,512.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MIB Coin has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000030 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.89 or 0.00140008 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 41% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB Coin (MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 400,778,152 coins and its circulating supply is 123,476,224 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io

MIB Coin Coin Trading

MIB Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

