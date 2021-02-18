MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stake Lifted by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth $183,348,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth $107,944,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,150,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,017 shares during the period. Provident Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth $20,843,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth $20,183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.18.

NYSE:MGM traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.29. 369,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,947,979. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 2.42. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.98.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was down 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 1.30%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

