MetLife (NYSE:MET) Hits New 12-Month High at $56.60

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.60 and last traded at $56.50, with a volume of 28536 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.67.

Several research firms have commented on MET. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.42.

The firm has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other MetLife news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile (NYSE:MET)

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

