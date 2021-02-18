MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,614.76.

MELI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Bradesco Corretora lowered MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Santander upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,370.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth $1,467,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 566.7% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,890.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,828.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,426.23. MercadoLibre has a one year low of $422.22 and a one year high of $2,020.00. The firm has a market cap of $94.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11,813.32 and a beta of 1.63.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

