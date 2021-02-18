Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Receives $22.23 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.23.

MLCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLCO traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,393,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $22.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.89, a PEG ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 1.76.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,327,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,966,000 after buying an additional 4,278,219 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,628,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,713,000 after buying an additional 1,287,148 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 6,299,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,858,000 after buying an additional 1,001,046 shares during the period. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 21.5% in the third quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,223,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,625,000 after buying an additional 1,099,619 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,947,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,320,000 after buying an additional 373,881 shares during the period. 41.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

