Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.08-4.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.075-1.175 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $165.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 50.60 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.92. Medpace has a fifty-two week low of $58.72 and a fifty-two week high of $177.12.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. On average, analysts expect that Medpace will post 4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MEDP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Medpace from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medpace currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $123.63.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.48, for a total transaction of $1,554,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,708,819.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 216,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total value of $30,646,408.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 666,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,563,309.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 546,750 shares of company stock valued at $77,083,648 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

