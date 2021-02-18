MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) versus Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC) Head to Head Contrast

Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC) and MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Charlie’s and MediWound’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charlie’s -90.00% N/A -207.32% MediWound -53.12% -94.63% -29.86%

0.0% of Charlie’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.0% of MediWound shares are held by institutional investors. 74.8% of Charlie’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Charlie’s has a beta of 5.95, indicating that its share price is 495% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MediWound has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Charlie’s and MediWound’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charlie’s $22.74 million 8.35 -$2.15 million N/A N/A MediWound $31.79 million 4.93 $4.95 million $0.08 72.00

MediWound has higher revenue and earnings than Charlie’s.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Charlie’s and MediWound, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A MediWound 0 0 3 0 3.00

MediWound has a consensus price target of $6.17, indicating a potential upside of 7.06%. Given MediWound’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MediWound is more favorable than Charlie’s.

Summary

MediWound beats Charlie’s on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Charlie’s

Charlie's Holdings, Inc. formulates, markets, and distributes e-cigarette liquids and vaping systems in the United States. The company also offers energy drink under the Bazi brand name. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers to approximately 90 countries, primarily, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Australia, Sweden, and Canada. The company was formerly known as True Drinks Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Charlie's Holdings, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, connective tissue disorders, and other indications. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units. The company also develops EscharEx, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds; and MWPC003 for connective tissue disorders. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

