MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Hits New 52-Week High at $60.74

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $60.74 and last traded at $59.90, with a volume of 2679 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAX shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on MediaAlpha in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on MediaAlpha in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on MediaAlpha in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on MediaAlpha in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MediaAlpha currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.17.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.04.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops insurance customer acquisition technology platform in the United States. Its technology platform brings insurance carriers and consumers together in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

