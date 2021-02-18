MCO Hits Market Capitalization of $56.27 Million (MCO)

MCO (CURRENCY:MCO) traded up 13.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. In the last week, MCO has traded up 28.1% against the dollar. One MCO token can currently be purchased for $3.56 or 0.00006829 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MCO has a market cap of $56.27 million and approximately $553,567.00 worth of MCO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00063403 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $467.80 or 0.00896650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006800 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004370 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00047146 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00027151 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,638.28 or 0.05056912 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000198 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00045821 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00016189 BTC.

MCO Token Profile

MCO is a token. It was first traded on May 18th, 2017. MCO’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 tokens. MCO’s official Twitter account is @MCO_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MCO is /r/MCOCrypto . MCO’s official website is crypto.com . MCO’s official message board is medium.com/@Crypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Headquartered in Hong Kong, Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides users with a mobile app for both Android and iOS devices where it is possible to transact, store, monitor and/or manage their cryptocurrencies. Investment tools and MCO visa cards are also available for the users on Crypto.com. The MCO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token was developed by Crypto.com and is able to serve as a medium of exchange value between users within the platform. The MCO Token Sale was conducted in May-June 2017 and raised US$26.7 million. MCO Swap Program: The swap program will involve combining the current functionalities of MCO, with CRO’s utility and technology, in a “one stop shop” token to enable a streamlined Crypto.com ecosystem. The swap program will also serve to leverage the advanced capabilities of the Crypto.com Chain, in preparation of its upcoming Mainnet launch. Crypto.com is encouraging MCO holders to swap to CRO. This is because the Crypto.com ecosystem will use one streamlined token (CRO) with the combined functionality, rather than two separate tokens (CRO and MCO). All functions currently attributed to MCO will still exist and will be preserved, but will be enhanced and represented by CRO. Read the announcement for more information here. “

MCO Token Trading

MCO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MCO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MCO using one of the exchanges listed above.

