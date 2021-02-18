McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Purchased by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 4,409.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,184 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,016,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,343,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,335,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,741,000 after buying an additional 338,912 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,638,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,338,000 after buying an additional 291,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,089,000. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.92.

In related news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total transaction of $82,044.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $95,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,073 shares of company stock worth $3,878,620. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $181.29 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $112.60 and a 1 year high of $187.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.87.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

McKesson announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

