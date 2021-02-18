MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the January 14th total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 487,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of MBI traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.19. 9,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,726. MBIA has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $9.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57. The company has a market cap of $333.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valueworks LLC raised its stake in shares of MBIA by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 986,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 170,915 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of MBIA by 245.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 133,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 95,088 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of MBIA by 557.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 107,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 91,254 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in MBIA by 255.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 52,333 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in MBIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

