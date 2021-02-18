Maverick Chain (MVC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3,383.00

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded down 19.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. In the last week, Maverick Chain has traded down 20.8% against the dollar. One Maverick Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maverick Chain has a total market capitalization of $443,556.07 and approximately $3,383.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maverick Chain Token Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maverick Chain’s official website is www.mvchain.net . Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maverick Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

