Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 (MIG5.L) (LON:MIG5) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.10

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 (MIG5.L) (LON:MIG5) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 (MIG5.L)’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of MIG5 stock remained flat at $GBX 33 ($0.43) during trading hours on Wednesday. 5,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,986. Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 has a 1-year low of GBX 28.60 ($0.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 34 ($0.44). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 32.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 31.02. The company has a market cap of £41.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50.
Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 (MIG5.L) Company Profile
