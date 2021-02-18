Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 (MIG5.L) (LON:MIG5) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.10

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 (MIG5.L) (LON:MIG5) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 (MIG5.L)’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of MIG5 stock remained flat at $GBX 33 ($0.43) during trading hours on Wednesday. 5,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,986. Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 has a 1-year low of GBX 28.60 ($0.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 34 ($0.44). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 32.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 31.02. The company has a market cap of £41.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 (MIG5.L) Company Profile

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 PLC is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The Company aims to achieve long-term capital appreciation and generate maintainable levels of income for Shareholders. The Company focuses on investing the majority of its funds in a diversified portfolio of shares and securities in unquoted United Kingdom companies, and Alternative Investment Market (AIM) or Icap Securities and Derivatives Exchange (ISDX) companies, which meet the criteria for VCT qualifying investments.

