Masari (MSR) Price Hits $0.0270 on Major Exchanges

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. Masari has a market cap of $386,528.75 and $556.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Masari has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Masari coin can now be bought for about $0.0270 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Masari alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51,035.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,886.48 or 0.03696377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $223.93 or 0.00438770 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $692.57 or 0.01357024 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $257.56 or 0.00504665 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $239.07 or 0.00468430 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.59 or 0.00312704 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00028924 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Masari Coin Profile

Masari (MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 14,294,363 coins. Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Masari’s official website is getmasari.org

Buying and Selling Masari

Masari can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Masari using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Masari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Masari and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.