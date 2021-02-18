Martin M. Ellen Sells 1,763 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Stock

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $212,917.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,731.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:EXP opened at $122.21 on Thursday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.83 and a 1 year high of $124.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.22. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $404.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXP. Berenberg Bank downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.45.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after buying an additional 71,313 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 15,968.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 144,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,457,000 after purchasing an additional 27,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

