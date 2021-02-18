Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $724.03 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) to report sales of $724.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $636.72 million and the highest estimate coming in at $810.00 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide reported sales of $1.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full year sales of $2.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $120.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $88.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.44.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $148.06 on Thursday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $157.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.65 and a beta of 2.54.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 1,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.39, for a total value of $166,483.17. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,458.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen P. Weisz sold 11,308 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.28, for a total value of $1,552,362.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,799 shares in the company, valued at $36,351,606.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,544 shares of company stock worth $3,315,658 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VAC. Minot Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,838,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,248,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,412,000 after buying an additional 254,917 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,272.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 262,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 243,275 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,398,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,554,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,038,000 after buying an additional 129,845 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

