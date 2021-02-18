Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Sells 74 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc cut its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $5,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 26.0% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $1,658,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,186.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John G. Danhakl bought 63,451 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $176.95 per share, with a total value of $11,227,654.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA stock opened at $186.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.79 and a 12 month high of $199.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.84. The firm has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a PE ratio of 207.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on IQVIA from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. IQVIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.67.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.