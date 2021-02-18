Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Sells 3,421 Shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc cut its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,421 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned about 0.68% of iShares MSCI Spain ETF worth $3,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 46,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Water Oak Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the third quarter worth $1,011,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,523,000.

Get iShares MSCI Spain ETF alerts:

EWP stock opened at $26.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.90. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a one year low of $17.60 and a one year high of $29.50.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.