Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Sells 170 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc cut its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Carlisle Companies comprises about 0.9% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned 0.07% of Carlisle Companies worth $5,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter worth about $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter worth about $60,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $840,168.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,743.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total transaction of $2,340,254.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,148,139.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,554 shares of company stock worth $3,240,423. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

CSL opened at $149.62 on Thursday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $97.55 and a 52-week high of $165.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.48.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.33. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.60%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.33%.

CSL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Longbow Research increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.57.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

