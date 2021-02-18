Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Raises Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.4% in the third quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOC. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.08.

NYSE NOC opened at $295.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.98. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $263.31 and a 52 week high of $374.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $49.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

In related news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total value of $293,236.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,509.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.