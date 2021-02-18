Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Cuts Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,336 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the period. First Republic Bank makes up about 1.0% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $6,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in First Republic Bank by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Republic Bank by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in First Republic Bank by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in First Republic Bank by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.06.

NYSE FRC opened at $163.85 on Thursday. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $70.06 and a 12 month high of $166.82. The stock has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

