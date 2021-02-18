Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Acquires 23,137 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 95.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,137 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 157.9% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $109.38 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $50.97 and a 1-year high of $112.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.09 and a 200-day moving average of $96.38.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.