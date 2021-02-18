Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) PT Raised to C$26.00

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MFC. Scotiabank increased their price target on Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Evercore increased their price target on Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$24.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CSFB increased their price target on Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$26.00 price target (up from C$25.50) on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) to C$25.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.59.

Get Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) alerts:

Shares of MFC stock opened at C$25.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.09. The company has a market cap of C$48.67 billion and a PE ratio of 8.56. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$12.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.93, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 6.02.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.