ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 467,800 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the January 14th total of 579,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 170,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of MANT traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,710. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.80. ManTech International has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $101.35. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 8.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ManTech International will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

MANT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ManTech International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.57.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MANT. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ManTech International during the 4th quarter valued at $22,305,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in ManTech International by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 786,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,951,000 after acquiring an additional 249,368 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in ManTech International by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 405,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,898,000 after purchasing an additional 197,904 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ManTech International by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,599,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,089,000 after purchasing an additional 142,900 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of ManTech International during the 4th quarter valued at $7,026,000. 65.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

