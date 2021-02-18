Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) Short Interest Up 33.9% in January

Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 63,200 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the January 14th total of 47,200 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 57,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Manning & Napier stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.95. The company had a trading volume of 27,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,968. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.88. Manning & Napier has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $7.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.61 million, a PE ratio of 38.56 and a beta of 3.06.

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.20. Manning & Napier had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 3.60%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in Manning & Napier in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Manning & Napier during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manning & Napier during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Osmium Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manning & Napier during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 31.36% of the company’s stock.

Manning & Napier Company Profile

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

