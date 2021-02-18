Managed Account Services Inc. Purchases 3,807 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Managed Account Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 2.9% of Managed Account Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.60. The stock had a trading volume of 45,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,966,932. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $55.58 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.02.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

