Managed Account Services Inc. Invests $238,000 in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Managed Account Services Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 30.2% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter.

FNDX stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.49. 50 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,195. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.04 and its 200 day moving average is $42.66. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $26.60 and a 12-month high of $48.86.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.