Managed Account Services Inc. Has $1.94 Million Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Managed Account Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,570,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,674 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,278,000 after buying an additional 26,820 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,268,000 after buying an additional 18,148 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 54.4% during the third quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 921,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,650,000 after buying an additional 324,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 866,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,554,000 after buying an additional 7,057 shares during the last quarter.

SCHE traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.03. 23,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,763,945. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.25. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

