Managed Account Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Managed Account Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.2% of Managed Account Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 61,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after buying an additional 10,287 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 33,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,266,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,580,719. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $76.49 and a 1-year high of $89.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.84.

